Those who work for Pakistan’s welfare are called ‘traitors’: Nawaz

CHISHTIAN: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that those who work for Pakistan’s welfare and prosperity are always regarded as ‘traitors’.

“Those who work for Pakistan’s prosperity are always regarded as traitors. Everyone plotting against me will get tired of doing so, but I will still stand firm,” Nawaz said while speaking to a rally in Chishtian.

Complaining about his ouster from premiership, Nawaz questioned the attendees that “tell me, why was I ousted?”. He added that the people of Chishtian have rejected the verdict against Nawaz and that now, the ex-PM believes, the time has come when sanctity of the vote will be upheld.

Referring to scores of people gathered at the rally venue, the former premier said that he has never witnessed the passion and support that people of Christian offer.

He continued: “If people of Chishtian have spoken, this means the people of Pakistan have spoken in favour of PML-N.”

Nawaz also lashed out at the south Punjab Mahaaz leaders calling them “flip-floppers”.

“The people of Pakistan have rejected these flip-floppers. If you think by quitting PML-N, you are weakening our party, you are mistaken because people will vote for whosoever the PML-N nominates,” he stated.