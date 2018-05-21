Will quit politics if Imran implements 100-day plan: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Monday said that he will quit politics if PTI Chief Imran Khan implements his 100-day plan upon possible election to power.

Khursheed said termed Khan’s 100-day plan “unimplementable” saying that the PTI chief is announcing his 100-day plan “as if he has already won the elections”. “These kind of plans are only revealed after elections,” he added.

He continued that announcement of such plans before elections is an “indicator of rigging”. “Even if the PTI succeed in general elections 2018, no one would endorse the result,” he added.

Continuing his criticism, Shah said that Imran should have implemented such a plan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “The condition of schools and hospitals is miserable in KP. Those who claim to provide 10 million employment opportunities failed to even provide 5,000 in KP,” he added.

The opp leader said that Imran’s claims to provide South Punjab its rights are “mere words.” He continued that the only party to practically do something for South Punjab is PPP.