IHC prevents sessions court from pursuing libel proceedings against PTI supremo Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred a sessions court from proceeding with a libel case against Imran Khan.

The case was initially filed by Ali Mustafa Dar, while IHC judge Gul Hasan Aurangzeb was hearing the case.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Babar Awan, argued that since the case had been lodged at the behest of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the petition was not valid since the Supreme Court had declared Dar an absconder.

An absconder, Awan argued, could not file an application of libel in court against another citizen, since the Supreme Court’s rules and verdicts also apply to the IHC.