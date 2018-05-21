Aviation Division and PIA launch embezzlement probe against spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Aviation Division have decided to launch an investigation against the Division’s spokesperson Shair Ali Khan, for allegedly embezzling funds and using them to ‘gift’ journalists.

The investigation comes after the commercial audit department declared all bills Khan submitted as fake, and recommended a probe against the accused individual.

The PIA and the Division then decided to launch the probe against Khan, and against other officers involved in the corruption case.

The audit, moreover, revealed that Khan had received funds from the national treasury, and has led to the PIA and the Aviation Division ordering the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to submit records regarding the embezzlement.