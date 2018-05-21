Bilawal calls high level PPP meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a high level party meeting today at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

Opposition leader National Assembly Khursheed Shah, Opposition leader Senate Sherry Rehman and senior party leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to take up a range of issues on its agenda including the caretaker government set-up that will take the helm once the incumbent Parliament’s tenure ends on the 31st of May.

The PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had earlier met on the 3rd of April in Naudero under the chairmanship of Bilawal and his father and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP had vowed in that meeting to not let any entity ‘engineer’ the upcoming general elections.

Syed Bukhari had addressed the media after the CEC’s meeting, and had claimed that the 1997 elections had been engineered.

He also said that the party had now vowed to not let 2018 be a repeat of 1997.