CTD seizes large amount of weapons during raid in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) seized a significant amount of weapons during a raid on a house in Quetta’s Kili Barat area.

The CTD confiscated a large amount of weapons, explosive material and suicide vests from the house.

A CTD spokesperson also claimed that the raid occurred after the CTD managed to gain information from terrorists it had earlier apprehended.

The CTD, however, did not make any arrests during this operation.

The raid comes only a few days after FC personnel gunned down five attackers who tried to break in to the Frontier Corps Help Center in Quetta.

The raid and the skirmish at the FC help center highlight the heightened security risk currently plaguing Quetta and Balochistan.