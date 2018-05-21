UAE ambassador inaugurates new mosque at IIUI

A mosque endowed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was inaugurated here at the new campus by the Ambassador of Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousfi Al-Draiweesh.

The mosque is built near the male hostels at new campus of the university, a press release issued on Sunday said.

The construction of the mosque is part of an effort by the IIUI president through his meetings and negotiations with philanthropists, diplomats and renowned personalities to endow mosques to the university. Mosques at the Iqra Centre for Technology, the transport section and one for the security staff have already been built as part of these efforts.

The ambassador hailed the services of IIUI and said that it would be provided maximum cooperation for dissemination of peace and promotion of education. He said it was a matter of great pleasure to inaugurate a mosque at the university which serves the Muslim world.

IIUI president thanked the UAE and its embassy for continuous cooperation and reiterated his resolve that the university would keep disseminating Islam’s true message of peace.

The inauguration ceremony was also joined by UAE officials including DG of UAE Abar Charity Foundation Hazim Al-Juboory, Deputy Director Qudama Al-Juboory, IIUI vice presidents Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr Bashir Khan, deans and other senior officials.

