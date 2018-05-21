Air University to open first-ever centre for cyber security

Pakistan first-ever ‘National Centre for Cyber Security’ is all set to be inaugurated on Monday (today) at the Air University Islamabad.

According to a press statement issued by the university on Sunday, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest at the ceremony. On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Air University AVM (r) Faaiz Amir along with VCs of various partner universities and other dignitaries will attend.

The National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) aims to become the hub of innovation and scientific research to develop tools and technology to protect Pakistan’s cyber space and knowledge transfer to local economy and training, the statement said. The center will comprise a number of affiliated labs at various universities, including Air University Islamabad, Bahria University Islamabad, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore, NED University Karachi, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, University of Technology Nowshera, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, and University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, across the country with the headquarters located at the Air University Islamabad.

The Air University is also introducing four-year BS Cyber Security program. The study course is designed to develop strong base of the students in computing and give them a set of cyber security skills to design, deploy and manage secure systems and also prevent existing systems from cyber attacks.

