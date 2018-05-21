ECP asked to remove ‘book’ from list of poll symbols

Two lawyers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)’s Insaf Lawyer’s Wing have urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove ‘book’ as a symbol for the upcoming general polls to prevent “exploitation” by political parties.

The symbol had been used by Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA) in 2002 and 2008 general elections.

In a letter to the authority, Khurram Zeeshan and Mudassir Jan said that “the book is a symbol with many connotations, including relating it to the Holy Quran”. They claimed the symbol was exploited by political parties “to the maximum” and used as a “religious matter to influence minds of gullible public”.

“Religious sensitivities are exploited on the basis of an election symbol as parties use it to their advantage leaving others with little convincing powers. This problem is very obvious in rural areas where illiteracy is high,” the petition said.

Putting forth their concern, they said that if the book is allotted as a poll symbol, it will deny parties’ equal opportunity in the general elections. They have requested the ECP to remove the ‘book’ from the list of symbols altogether.

Published in Daily Times, May 21st 2018.