JACOBABAD: A youth committed suicide on Sunday in the village of Sabzal allegedly over a trivial issue.

Reportedly, Zubair Khoso shot himself after quarrelling with his father over a delay in purchase of a motorcycle.

Following the incident, the police rushed and shifted the body to the civil hospital in Jacobabad.

Later, the body was handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities were completed.

Meanwhile, police started further interrogation.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.