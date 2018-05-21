Villagers observe shutter-down strike against abduction of girl

KHAIRPUR: A shutter-down strike was observed on Sunday in the town of Kolab Jeal against abduction of a girl.

According to a report, a girl named Jameelan Abro was kidnapped by armed assailants nearly ten days ago.

Meanwhile, the police have failed to recover her.

On the call of civil society, the market owners and shopkeepers closed their businesses as a protest.

The villagers carried out a rally while chanting slogans against the police and demanded recovery of the abducted girl.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.