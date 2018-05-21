2 of Prince Harry’s exes attended the royal wedding

Prince Harry’s ex- girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas attended the Royal wedding held in Windsor, England on Saturday, reported People. Davy wore a monochromatic navy ensemble with a feathered fascinator and a navy cape like cardigan on top, while Bonas wore a pink and green striped dress from British designer Eponine London with a feathered fascinator.

Davy, aged 32, was Prince Harry’s first love-interest. The couple dated off and on for seven years from the time when they first met in 2004 during Harry’s gap year in Zimbabwe, till when she was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Both Davy and Harry consider each other to be good friends. Davy even told The Sunday Times that the two would continue to keep their friendship intact.

Both of Harry’s relationships with Bonas and Davy ended owing to the unwanted public attention they received, with neither of Harry’s ex-girlfriends enjoying the extra spotlight.

Davy reportedly admitted that she found it difficult to cope with the public attention she received whilst with Harry, highlighting that “it’s not something you get used to”.

Actor and model Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years after the latter’s break up with Davy.

The former Suits starlet, Meghan Markle, now Harry’s wife, was apparently ‘fine’ with the idea of two of Harry’s ex girlfriends attending their wedding.

Published in Daily Times, May 21th 2018.