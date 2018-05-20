PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met former PM Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra and ponder upon various significant matters.

According to details, the dignitaries held discussion regarding the caretaker PM’s seat, while they also pondered upon National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against Nawaz and national and political matters of concern.

The meeting was also attended by several other PML-N leaders including Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Earlier today, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif failed to appear before NAB in Raiwind road-widening case.

According to NAB, a three-member investigation unit awaited the former premier on a Sunday, but he did not appear.

This was the second time Nawaz failed to appear before the watchdog in the case as he had also been summoned to appear last month on April 21.