Man commits suicide over police misconduct

LODHRAN: A man in Lodhran set himself on fire on Sunday due to unjust behaviour of the police.

According to reports, Iqbal set himself on fire inside court premises due to alleged police maneuvering. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but his burns proved to be fatal.

Prior to his death, Iqbal had accused ASI Nasrallah of registering a fake case against his son. The deceased had added that the police officer had asked for a bribe, which he had paid, but a challan was still issued against his son.

Lodhran DPO has taken notice of the incident and suspended the ASI, while he has also ordered thorough investigation of the case.