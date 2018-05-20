Nawaz a NAB no-show in road-widening case

LAHORE: Former PM Nawaz Sharif failed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday in Raiwind road-widening case.

According to NAB, a three-member investigation unit awaited the former premier on a Sunday, but he did not appear. This is the second time Nawaz failed to appear before the watchdog in the case as he had also been summoned to appear last month on April 21.

The Sharif brothers are accused of misusing their authority to increase the cover area of the road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence – Jati Umra.

The bureau claimed the road was widened by four feet from 20 to 24 feet. The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It was alleged that the funds allocated for development projects by the District Council, Lahore were used for construction of the road.

Investigations against the Sharif brothers in the case were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000. NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had recently ordered a reinvestigation into the case after which the bureau would submit a reference in an accountability court.