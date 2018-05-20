LAHORE: Member of PML-Q and Former MPA Ilyas Khan joins PML-N after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Sources reported that Ilyas, during the meeting, showed a complete trust in the leadership of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz also welcomed him in the party saying that PML-N is the actual representative of the public.

After the meeting with former MPA on Sunday, Shehbaz met a Chinese delegation who congratulated him on the successful trial run of Orange Line Metro Train.

Chinese contractor and president of Norinco Group appreciated Shehbaz on development projects in Punjab.