KARACHI: Karachi experiences the hottest day of the Ramazan on Sunday. The mercury hit 42 degrees and 15% air humidity was recorded, however, the intensity of heat on heat index has been recorded 45 degrees.

On Friday, weather department had forecasted the rise in temperature in upcoming days and heat wave alert had been issued from 19th to 23rd May.

The prolonged and unscheduled power outage from K-electric has increased the citizens’ sufferings.

The citizens are advised to stay in-door unless for an emergency. To cope with the situation doctors have advised locals to consume fluids at Iftar time.

The provincial government has declared emergency in the government hospitals.