Sukkur: Four unidentified dead bodies packed in sacks were found at Sukkur Barrage on Sunday.

Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

According to rescue workers, the bodies had swept from Punjab and got trapped in the door of Barrage. They also informed that the bodies looked several days old.

Police sources said that initially, they were informed about three dead bodies but when they reached the site, they found four.