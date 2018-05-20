US to send Sabika Sheikh’s dead body to Pakistan on Monday

The body of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani student who got murdered along with 10 other students in Santa Fe High School shooting incident, is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Aisha Farooqui, collected the body and it is expected to leave the US on Monday to reach its native city Karachi on Tuesday.

Sheikh was studying in Santa Fe High School on a scholarship and she has been in the US for the last 10 months. Now she was supposed to come back home on Eid-ul-Fitr as per the family.

Her father told the media that Sabika had always wanted to serve in Pakistan’s foreign office.

People from all walks of life expressed sadness and grief over the heinous incident.