WASHINGTON: Pakistan has decided to approach World Bank regarding the issue of the inauguration on Saturday of Kishanganga dam by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry said that a four-member delegation headed by Attorney General Ishrat Osaf is expected to arrive in Washington to meet the president of the World Bank.

Chaudhry was addressing a seminar titled ‘Pakistan and Unites States A Lasting Partnership’ on Saturday.

The work on 330MW Kishanganga hydropower station started in 2009.

While protesting against the decision of inauguration, spokesperson of the foreign office said that regardless of Wolrd bank arbitration India kept building the dam. Inaugurating this project without resolving issues is the violation of Indus Waters Treaty (Sindh Taas Agreement).