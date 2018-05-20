Former premier Nawaz to appear before NAB today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called today the former premier Nawaz Sharif regarding the case of misuse of power in the construction of a road that leads to the Sharif family’s residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Sources reported that Nawaz and family have misused their power by increasing the width of the road that leads to Sharif’s residence.

According to anti-graft body, the road was widened from 20 to 24 feet. The case also cites the allegation of the embezzlement of Rs125 million rupees.

Sources reported that the funds allocated by District Council for development projects were used for the construction of the road.

The investigations against Sharif brothers, in this case, were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has now ordered to reinvestigate the case after which the bureau will submit a reference in an accountability court.

Previously, despite a summon, Nawaz had not appeared before the Beauru because he was in London at the time.