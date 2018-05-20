PM Abbasi to visit Karachi today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to arrive in Karachi today for a day-long visit.

Abbasi is scheduled to address an Oil and Gas Development Company Limited event at the Governor House.

On May 11th, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Incubation Centre at the NED University, PM said that country’s progress was dependent on the development in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government is putting its best efforts for the betterment of the metropolis,” he stated.

He also stressed that the Government’s business-friendly policies have given confidence to the investors,”