Govt condemned over inflated prices of essential items

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly Parliamentary Leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has condemned the provincial government for inflated prices of essential commodities with the onset of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued to the press on Saturday, the MPA lashed out at the Food Minister and the Karachi Commissioner for the high prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramazan.

Earlier, in the beginning of May, Sher Zaman had issued a statement urging both the Food Minister and the Karachi Commissioner to take proactive measures regarding price control so that essential commodities could be made available to the public at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

In addition, he also appealed to the wholesalers and retailers to voluntarily give discounts on essential commodities during the holy month to ensure that the blessings could be enjoyed by all residents of the city.

“The Holy Month of Ramazan has just begun and already the people of Karachi are facing hardship in purchasing essential commodities like fruits and vegetables, as vendors defy the official price list and are selling goods at prices about 40 percent to 50 percent higher than notified rates.”

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.