PFA shuts down stalls serving substandard beverages

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to the Batapur Ramazan Bazaar and immediately removed stalls of beverages over selling substandard products on Saturday.

Stalls were removed on account of selling unregistered cold drinks and beverages (sharbat) and also warning notices were issued to the administration. He has directed food safety teams to immediately check the factories and submit its report.

PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal said that PFA served a final warning notice to the administration for immediately removing all stalls which products are not PFA certified. PFA will recommend action against the responsible officers in case of substandard food stalls in its next visit. The food safety team also conducted tests of food for checking the quality of food during a visit.

The DG PFA has awarded three stallholders with Rs 10,000 to each for growing vegetables with canal water. He further said that a special response cell has been established to redress citizens’ complaints regarding food issues. He has appealed citizen to point out unhygienic food points and to register a complaint on their complaint cell and Facebook page, while complaint will immediately be addressed.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.