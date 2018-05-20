Rehman Malik demands govt to name Angori Road, Bobari after Shaheed Sohail Abid

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has demanded of the Punjab government to rename the Angori Road and village Bobari after the name of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid who embraced martyrdom a few days ago in Kili area of Quetta, Balochistan.

The PPP leader put forth these demands in a letter written to Punjab Chief Secretary, after visiting the grave and family of Shaheed Colonel Sohail Abid, the other days.

Senator Rehman Malik writes that on the desire of elderly father of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid, it is requested to rename Angori Road which is a small branch road from the Murree Motorway to his native village Bobari as “Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid Road.

He has also demanded in the letter that the village of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid namely Bobari may be named as Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid Nagar as per the desire of the bereaved family particularly his elderly father.

Rehman Malik further writes, “This desire of the family of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid may be kindly fulfilled in order to recognise and pay a rich tribute to him for his unmatched sacrifices for our beloved country – Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, he said that we as a nation are proud of the sacrifices of our Armed Forces, personnels of Law Enforcement Agencies and our Intelligence agencies for our homeland and their unmatched sacrifices shall be remembered forever in the history of Pakistan.

