Shutdown in Kashmir to protest Modi’s visit

Indian-held Kashmir came to a virtual standstill on Saturday as Kashmiri groups called for a shutdown to protest a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Muslim-majority region to inaugurate a number of development projects, including a controversial hydroelectric facility. Shops shut and streets in Srinagar were empty except for police and paramilitary patrols as authorities imposed maximum security for Modi’s one-day visit. Authorities cut mobile internet services in the region and ordered a curfew in parts of Srinagar.

Kashmiri groups opposed to Indian occupation of the valley called for a strike and a protest march to a city square.

Main roads leading to the square were barricaded by razor wire to stop anyone getting in. “We are not taking any chances. We’ll do everything to keep them [Kashmiri protesters] at bay,” a top police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Authorities closed schools, colleges and universities for the day in case of student protests. The main venue for Modi’s visit to Srinagar, the Dal Lake tourist attraction, was made out of bounds to the public.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.