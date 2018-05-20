FBR submits response in cell phone tax case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a reply submitted before the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday said that tax ratio imposed on cell phone consumers in Pakistan is less than other Asian countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The FBR said that the federal excise duty on bills has been reduced to 17%. It said that almost Rs 4.5 billion are collected in terms of withholding tax every month. In financial year 2016-17 alone, Rs 51 billion had been deposited to the national exchequer under the head of withholding tax.

The FBR informed the apex court that nearly Rs 944 billion are collected on account of withholding tax which constitutes 70% of direct tax collections. It said the advance withholding tax is submitted to the account of the mobile consumers.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of high levy being charged on mobile phone cards in the country. The chief justice had remarked that Rs 40 was being charged on a Rs 100 card, asking under what heads the levy was being charged.

The apex court would hear the case next week.

Currently, the consumers are paying 42 percent tax, including 19.5 percent FED, 12.5 percent WHT and 10 percent service/maintenance charges on every Rs 100 card.

A mobile user, who recharges Rs 100 card, is paying Rs 35.62 in taxes. Further, the user pays full charges for a whole minute even if the call drops after 10 seconds.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.