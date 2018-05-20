Police capture 20; seize weapons and drugs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police Saturday arrested 17 outlaws including drugs pushers and seized weapons and drugs during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital.

In line with the directives of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, a police team under the supervision of DSP Shahzad Town Circle Tahir Hussain and Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali along with ASIs Naseer Ahmed, Iftakhir Ali, Ahad and other officials raided a distillery in Pindorian area.

During the operations, three drug peddlers were also arrested besides recovery of 225 bottles of liquor.

Tahir Mehmood was arrested from Bhara Kahu and 1125 grams of hashish was seized from him. Touseef Javed was arrested from Golra and one 30-bore illegal pistol was seized from him. Shalimar police arrested Faisal and seized one 30-bore illegal pistol from him. Falak Mehmood was arrested along with 225 grams of heroin. Ramana police arrested Ameer Nawab and seized 55 grams of heroin from him.

Industrial Area police arrested four gamblers and seized the stake money of Rs 12,000 besides gambling tools from their possession. The police arrested Waseem and Hussain and seized two hookahs from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa arrested Imran Shahzad and seized 515 grams of hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Javed and Noor Zaman and seized 1850 grams of hashish from their possession. Sub-Inspector Umer Hayat along with police team arrested a woman – Yasmeen – and seized 2 kilograms of hashish from her possession. Khanna police arrested Adnan Masih and seized 20 liters of wine from his possession.

Koral police arrested Sameen Maykal and seized one 30-bore illegal pistol from him.

One killed over property dispute in Rawalpindi

At least one person was killed and another injured in armed clash over a property dispute here on Saturday.

Police said that two groups exchanged fire in Naseerabad area of Rawalpindi over an old property dispute. In cross-firing, one person was killed while another sustained bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The injured was also shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case against armed men of both the groups have started raids for their arrest.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.