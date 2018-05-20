It was me who was behind Surgical Tower, not Shehbaz: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he had started Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower in 2006 and during his tenure, it had been completed in all respects but as soon as Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif came in power in 2008, he halted its functioning.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was not ready to make the Surgical Tower functional even now but thanks to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who took a sou moto notice of miserable conditions of hospitals in Punjab.

Parvez Elahi said that he was grateful to the worthy chief justice that he had paid attention towards prevailing conditions of hospitals in Punjab and hoped that after the Surgical Tower, he would also get Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional.

Published in Daily Times, May 20th 2018.