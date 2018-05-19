Imran produced minus 6 megawatt electricity in KP: Shahbaz

SHEIKHUPURA: Shahbaz Sharif criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the inauguration of the last unit of Bhikhi power plant in Sheikhupura.

CM inaugurated Bhikhi power plant at its completion in Sheikhupura and also visited the control room. Punjab CM and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said that today is a historical day. “Due to the efforts of our government, darkness is alleviating in the country,” he said.

He said that Combined Cycle 1180 megawatt Bhikhi power plant is government’s another achievement. The project is the latest gas technology power plant in Pakistan of its own kind. It has produced 7.1 billion units of electricity since March 2017. Through the power project, Rs39 billion were saved.

He further said that Bhikhi power plant was established with Punjab government’s investment and that it is completed swiftly and honestly. “We cannot get another example of such day and night efforts in the last seventy years. It increased 10 thousand mega watts in national grid,” he continued.

He criticised political opponents saying that PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari only gives lectures to masses these days.

He said that first year of PML-N government was wasted in rallies and they badly affected the economy of the country.

He further said that PTI’s Imran Khan has only produced 6 megawatt electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM Punjab said that all decisions were made under the leadership of former PM Nawaz Sharif, while PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Awais Laghari also helped in this regard.

It needs to be clearly mentioned that the gas power plant is completed within the duration of 32 months. Bhikhi power plant is working with the help of two gas turbines and one steam.