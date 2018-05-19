PTI member accused of making death threats, harassment

LAHORE: An application was submitted to the police on Saturday accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Yaqoob Paul Bhatti of making death threats to a Christian family.

John Younus wrote an application to SHO Mustafabad police station, claiming that Bishop Yaqoob Paul had sent death threats to him and his family, while the PTI member and his aides also told John that they would not let his sister’s engagement, which was scheduled for May 18, go as planned.

The applicant mentioned the reason of Yaqoob’s ‘harassment’ and ‘misbehaviour’. John wrote that he and his family used to offer prayers at Yaqoob’s church, but due to his political activities, they opted against praying at his church and decided to offer religious obligations at home.

Later, it was added, other members of the church also turned towards their home to offer prayers citing similar reasons, which Yaqoob did not find pleasing. To this end, Bishop Yaqoob, his son and aides started to ‘harass’ the applicant and his family.

John added that he and his brother had request the accused to show ‘mercy’ on his family and to not ruin his daughter’s engagement. However, in response, Yaqoob uttered derogatory remarks against sisters of John, while he also physically assaulted the two brothers.

The applicant requested the SHO to take notice of the issue and protect him and his family from the ‘influential’ Yaqoob Bhatti.