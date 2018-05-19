Parliamentarians reach consensus over FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leaders reached consensus over FATA reforms during a National Assembly meeting on Saturday.

According to sources, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Barrister Zafarullah headed the meeting at NA speaker’s chamber, which also included PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao, JI’s Sahibzada Tariqullah, several PML-N leaders and FATA stakeholders.

During the meeting, Barrister Zafar advised to ponder upon the NA bill regarding the FATA-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merger. The lawmakers also said that they are in favour of FATA reforms and a FATA-KP merger.

The bill regarding the FATA reforms will be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday.