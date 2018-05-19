LEICESTER: A two day warm-up match will be played between Pakistan and English county side Leicestershire at Grace Road on Saturday.

Pakistan made a winning start to their UK tour after the recent five-wicket victory over Ireland. The team conducted a training session before the start of warm-up match.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon was impressed by pacer Mohammad Abbas’s performance after he took nine wickets and helped Pakistan to win the sole Test against Ireland.

The format for the two day warm up match against Leicestershire would include two innings per side and the first side batting is only allowed to bat for maximum 100 over’s.

The match will start at 3pm Pakistan time and will continue until 10pm PST.