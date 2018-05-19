Palestine and Kashmir disputes need to be resolved, says Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said that Palestine and Kashmir disputes need to be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

While addressing a debate at the UN, Lodhi stated, “Selectivity in the implementation of its resolutions and decisions, especially on long-standing disputes, notably Palestine and Kashmir, must end.”

She said that there can be no peace without justice. She also stressed that the UNSC should be more consistent and unbiased in its actions.

The ambassador further stated, “Every time the council fails to address these omissions and breaches, it compromises the ‘moral’ authority of its decisions that are otherwise, legally-binding,”

Lodhi also said that the UN should reflect an organisation that is democratic, representative, accountable, transparent and efficient.