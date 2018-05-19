‘Nawaz’s statements only benefit India’: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday remarked that Nawaz Sharif’s statement pertaining to Mumbai attacks 2008 are anti-Pakistan.

Ashraf while addressing the media outside accountability court said that Sharif’s remarks were not apt to be coming from a former PM.

Former PM criticized Sharif’s May 11 statement, saying that former PM’s remarks were beneficial only to India.

He further added that Nawaz’s controversial statement brought forth worldwide condemnation, risking Pakistan’s stance. Ashraf said that such treacherous statements from former PM only hurt the sentiments of the nation, thus should be retracted.

The former PM remarked that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is on a verge of breakup just ahead of general elections. While referring to the PML-N deflectors, he said thatmost disloyal lot of politicians had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Sharif’s interview raised questions and created hype within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks.