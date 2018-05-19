ATC resumes hearing of Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday resumed hearing of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case.

Suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and principle accused Rao Anwar appeared before the ATC.

According to reports, Anwar was brought before the court without any chains despite earlier protests from Mehsud’s family against defiance of police protocols.

During the hearing it was observed that the main suspect was exempted from the routine orange jacket that is worn by the accused under trial. However, Anwar’s accomplices were brought before the court as per police protocols, while wearing the orange jackets.

Police officials presented a report to the court regarding the absconding co-accused, including Shoaib Shooter and Amanullah Marwat. The officials added that all efforts were being made to arrest and trace the fugitive suspects.

Earlier, Anwar had filed a bail petition on grounds of contradictory information between geo-fencing, charge sheet and joint investigation reports.

Previously on May 2, Anwar failed to appear before the court due to deteriorating health.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar is alleged in the encounter killing of 27 year old Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood on January 13 in the suburbs of Karachi. Naqeeb Ullah was killed on allegations of being affiliated with a terrorist organization and accused of being involved in several murders.

The investigation of the case till now reveals that Anwar is the main suspect involved in Naqeebullah’s encounter along with three others.