Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday arrived in London to attend her Friend, Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

When Chopra arrived in London, she was wearing a perfect plaid suit from Alberta Ferretti.

The Quantico actor shared her pictures of pre-wedding activities on Instagram.

Welcomed by the UK sun… #nomakeupnofilter A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Priyanka and Markle became Friends when they met at an event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Priyanka had told People magazine in 2017, “We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would.”

The bride to be then interviewed Chopra for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Soon they became good friends and started going out on and off.

In an interview, Markle had talked about Priyanka saying, “I would love to work with her on a film one day! I told her specifically that my dream is to work with her on a Bollywood film because I think it would be so much fun, she said I should do it,”

Bollywood actor has also recently written a piece on Meghan for Time magazine as she got featured in their list of 100 Most Influential and called her a “princess for the people.”

Priyanka Chopra will be one of the very few Indian faces present at the royal wedding.