PM’s statement more reckless than that of Nawaz: Bilalwal Bhutto

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister’s (PM) statements were more reckless than those of Nawaz Sharif.

PPP chairman stated his remarks following PM Abbasi’s statements over Nawaz Sharif’s controversial revelations pertaining to Mumbai attacks 2008.

Bilalwal Bhutto while addressing a ceremony said that Nawaz Sharif was so self-centered that he was unable to visualize the bigger picture. He further added that Sharif was disqualified due to his lies and treachery, yet he continues to do the same.

PPP chairman expressed concern, stating that PM Abbasi should have at least thought of Pakistan and its interests before passing statements that may cause more damage to Pakistan than Sharif’s Pandora box.

Bilalwal further added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was merely trying to gain power. He said that the ‘Captain’ isn’t aware or concerned with the issues faced by poor people, since he only cared about coming to power.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid in a recent interview to a local newspaper had remarked on Mumbai attacks in 2008 which opened a Pandora box for the national and Indian media.

Earlier this week, PM Abbasi had called a session of National Security Committee (NSC) to review Sharif’s remarks. The NSC had dismissed former PM’s remarks, collectively terming it incorrect and misleading.

The PM office had issued a statement, observing that Sharif’s statement was being misrepresented with utter disregard to facts and realities.