LAHORE: PML-N’s member of National Assembly (MNA) Jaffar Leghari announced to join PTI on Friday in a meeting with PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in Lahore.

Former MNA Dr. Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari also joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with Jaffer Leghari.

In April, eight lawmakers quit the ruling party PML-N and later they all joined PTI.

There is a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining the PTI.