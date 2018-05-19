Karachi home to protests against power outages and water shortage

KARACHI: People of metropolis on Friday night staged protests against prolonged power outage and water shortage in multiple areas of Karachi.

Residents of Shah Faisal Town’s Shamsi society took the protests to road by burning tyres and blocking the traffic. Raged citizens chanted slogans during their demonstration against prolonged power outages.

Another demonstration held by the residents of Nazimabad No 2 led to road blockage to protest against the lack water supply in their locality.

A similar protest was taken to roads by the residents of Lyari’s Bihar Colony that lasted from midnight till sehri. The citizens raged with anger owing to the water shortage in their area as well as the water hydrants.

Karachi with soaring temperatures and prolonged power cuts has been home to protests and demonstrations against the local governments. Previously K-Electric, Karachi’s only power supplying company had hinted of increased load-shedding during the month of Ramadan due to the increased demand of electricity.

However, KE officials had denied reports of prolonged power outages, rather terming them as technical faults or load management strategy implementation.

On the other hand Meteorological Department (Met) had announced that Karachi will be under a spell of scorching heat during the first week of the holy month as the temperature is expected to soar up to 40°C.