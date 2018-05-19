TEXAS; A Pakistani exchange student, Sabika Sheikh is one of the students killed in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington has confirmed her death in a series of tweets.

Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends.”

Sabika was an exchange programme student studying under YES scholarship which is funded by the US State Department.

The incident happened on Friday when a teenage shooter armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire in a Texas high school. Ten people, mostly students were reportedly killed in the incident.

The gunman, a 17 years old student at Santa Fe High School, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

He has been arrested on murder charges and is being held on capital murder charges which means that he can possibly face a death penalty.

Governor Greg Abbott stated 10 people died and another 10 were wounded in one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools.

“Nothing can prepare a parent for the loss of a child,” Abbott told reporters in Santa Fe.

Abbott said the gunman apparently carried out the attack with a shotgun and a .38 revolver that was legally owned by his father.

The Houston Chronicle said Pagourtzis also threw pipe bombs into a classroom at the start of the school day.