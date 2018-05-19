Targeted killing leaves 3 dead in Jhelum

JHELUM: Three people were killed on Friday as unidentified persons opened fire in Jhelum’s Bilal Town area.

According to sources, unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire at a car, killing three people on spot.

The deceased were identified as Zakariya, Mohsin and Mazhar. Authorities informed the media that the dead bodies were shifted to the local district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

According to security officials no other person was reportedly wounded during the gunfire other than the deceased.

Authorities said that First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against unidentified persons charged for murder and investigation is ongoing.