Temperature may soar upto 45 degrees in Karachi today

KARACHI: As per the weather department the temperature is expected to soar up to 45 degrees today in Karachi.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this increase in temperature is due to lack of incoming sea breeze.

Citing that the breeze coming in from the Arabian Sea, will not pick up the pace in the early hours of the day till evening, hence this would cause an increase in temperature.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors.

On the other hand, K-Electric, the city’s sole supplier of electricity, said that it would try to lessen the load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings.

However, multiple areas are facing power outage from the past three to seven hours.