AC takes charge of CECHS office despite stay order

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Wasim has taken charge of the office of the Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS) despite stay order from a court, it was learnt on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Fateh Jang had issued a stay order, allowing Ansar Gondal, president of the CECHS, to perform his duties till May 26. However, Assistant Commissioner Wasim, who has been appointed administrator for the CECHS, reportedly broke the locks and took charge of the society office.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Wasim said, “I have been appointed administrator for two months by the deputy commissioner to streamline the matters related to the society besides holding elections of the society.

The stay order held by the office bearers of the society is related to phase-II of the CECHS, while we are concerned with the phase-I.”

CECHS President Ansar Gondal said, “Society members have given us mandate for both the phases. The district administration wants to occupy the office before completion of our tenure in order to devour the funds of the society.”

He said the members of the society had elected them both for phase-I and phase-II.

“Elections were held by the district administration. It was not said at that time that elected body of phase-I will be separate from that of the phase-II.

The resources of the society were plundered in the past by appointing administrators. The elections were also delayed deliberately,” he alleged.

Assistant Commissioner Wasim said, “My appointment is only for two months. I have to ensure that elections are held within this period.”

Law expert Muhammad Tayyab said, “It is to be seen what the court orders are. But according to law, court cannot restrain a deputy commissioner from doing his job.”

