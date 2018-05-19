Five SC benches set up for next week

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has constituted five benches of the Supreme Court to hear hundreds of cases of various natures during the week commencing on May 21.

The Bench-1 headed by Acting Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa also includes Jsutice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The Bench-II comprises Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The bench-III consists of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar. The Bench-IV consists of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The Bench-V comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The benches will hear hundreds of cases including civil, criminal, tax matters, service matters, suo motu notices and human rights cases filed under Article 184 (3) of the constitution.

According to the weekly cause list issued on Friday, no application for adjournment through fax or email will be placed before the court and if any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record (AOR) will be required to argue the case. Besides, no adjournment on any ground will be granted.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.