IHC bars schools from charging fees for vacations

The Islamabad High Court has barred private schools in the federal capital from receiving fees for summer vacations.

While hearing a petition on Friday, the court ordered that amount already paid by parents shall be adjusted against fees for the period after vacations.

During the hearing, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked the counsels for Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) what the authority was doing regarding the issue of fees being collected for summer vacations. To this PIERA counsels, Faisal Khan and Rashid Hanif, said they could not do anything about restraining schools from collecting fees for summer vacations as the court had taken away the authority from PIERA. They said a petition against the withdrawal of authority from PIERA was under hearing. However, the high court issued restraint orders and adjourned the hearing till June 20.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.