CJP, Russian counterpart highlight importance of fundamental rights

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and Valery Zorkin, President Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, have emphasized the importance of fundamental rights in a society.

They believed that without giving due meaning and effect to the importance of fundamental rights, the letter and spirit of the constitutions and the supreme/constitutional courts cannot be achieved and the real performance and functions cannot be attained. Both the sides agreed that independence of the constitution and the process of appointment of judges to the courts have to be transparent, fair and free from any political and extraneous consideration.

On the invitation of Valery Zorkin, the CJP participated in the international conference on “Constitution in the Global Change Epoch and the Goals of Constitution Review” held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the adoption of Russian constitution in St Petersburg. The CJP also attended the VIII St Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) from May 15 to 18, says a press statement issued by the Supreme Court’s spokesman here on Friday.

More than 120 representatives, including the chief justices/presidents and judges of the supreme/constitutional courts of different countries attended the conference.

Representatives from international and interstate organizations/institutes including the United Nations, Council of Europe, European Court of Human Rights also participated in the conference. In his speech, the CJP emphasized the importance of constitutional assurance of fundamental human rights. He also highlighted the provisions of constitution of Pakistan that enshrine these rights.

On the sidelines of the SPILF, the CJP held a bilateral meeting with Sergey Mavrin, vice president of the constitutional court of the Russian Federation on Friday. The CJP also invited the president of the constitution court of the Russian Federation and his delegation to participate in the forthcoming international arbitration conference and also alternative dispute resolutions (ADRs) likely to be held in September 2018 in Islamabad.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.