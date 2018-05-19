PM statement more irresponsible than Nawaz’s, says Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that the prime minister’s statement was way more irresponsible than that of former premier Nawaz Sharif, which was regrettable.

He was responding to a recent controversial statement by Nawaz and a subsequent response over it by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to an English newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan’s involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the PPP chairman said, “Mian sahib does not see beyond his own self. He was ousted for lying and deceiving, and he is doing the same even today.”

He said the prime minister should have at least thought of the country.

Earlier this week, the National Security Committee (NSC) categorically dismissed former premier’s statement and unanimously termed it “incorrect and misleading.”

“The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities,” a statement issued by the PM Office had said.

The NSC meeting also unanimously “rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions.”

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Bilawal said Imran Khan does not care about the problems of poor people. “Imran is only looking forward to come into power,” he added.

Bilawal to contest election from NA-200

The PPP chairman Friday announced to contest upcoming general elections from NA-200, Larkana – the constituency which is considered PPP’s home turf.

He made this announcement during an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour at Naudero House. He said that his party workers would lead his election campaign.

Flanked alongside PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Bilawal said that issues of water crisis, healthcare and education were getting worse while there was no one to speak about foreign policy.

He held the federal government responsible for all problems and said that instead of help reduce problems, Nawaz Sharif was aggravating them.

He added that the PML-N government’s announcement regarding FATA’S merger carried no weight with a few days ahead of elections, he said.

Condemns Indian aggression

Separately, the PPP scion Friday strongly condemned Indian aggression along Working Boundary (WB) near Sialkot border in which four civilians, including three children, were martyred.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that provocative firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and WB by Indian forces had become a routine matter, which won’t be tolerated by Pakistan.

Bilawal expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizen and children and warned the butcher of Gujarat Modi to desist from such aggression.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.