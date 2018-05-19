New govt to face big challenges: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the new government will have to deal with a crisis-stricken Pakistan.

Speaking at a book launching ceremony in Lahore on Friday, Imran said that the purpose of some individuals to join politics was to make money.

“Just compare their [politicians’] assets before and after coming to power.”

The PTI chief also said that the reason behind the countries ahead of Pakistan was better moral values.

The societies that cannot provide justice to its masses can never progress, he added.

He observed that the country’s total debt had risen to Rs 2,700 billion in the past 10 years.

In an apparent jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Imran said some individuals were trying to pose as Nelson Mandela to save their Rs 300 billion.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.