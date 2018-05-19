FIA to summon Nawaz in Asghar Khan case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team investigating the Asghar Khan case will decide on Monday when to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to record his statement, a private TV channel reported.

The team led by FIA Additional DG Ehsan Sadiq is preparing ‘strategy papers’ that will outline the course of the investigation.

On Wednesday, former army chief General (r) Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani appeared before the FIA committee to record their statements.

The FIA had on Tuesday constituted the committee to conduct an investigation in the Asghar Khan case. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had on May 9 given the federal government a week’s time to summon a cabinet meeting to determine what action to take in light of the 2012 verdict in the Asghar Khan case.

